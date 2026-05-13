Gear Report — 5/13/26

This week: I was going to talk more Linux, but you know what, let’s talk about Pens instead.
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Let’s have a chat about pens.
This week: I was going to talk more Linux, but you know what, let’s talk about Pens instead.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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