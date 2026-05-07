I started trying to explain what I’ve always struggled to: art for me has never been about the materials or the gear. It’s never been about the settings or the surroundings. I could explain the way I use light, motion, angle, and framing— and I have, many times. But truthfully, it’s always been about the story I can tell with my own voice, with instinct that takes over, as I capture the emotion between the subjects.
‘It Shows All Over My Cheeks’
by
on
How the best photographer shoots.
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