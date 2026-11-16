This week: better projects for Claude using my vibe coded apps.
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Sometimes markdown files in projects are too limiting, but vibe coded apps have terrible LLM harnesses.
This week: better projects for Claude using my vibe coded apps.
You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)
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