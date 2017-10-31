You Have To Find Your ‘There’

Ryan Holiday:

Skilled copywriting and marketing was covering up an undeniable fact: There was basically nothing there.

I made a quip this morning on Micro.blog about doing reviews of how good a job people do at writing a review. The above is what I mean. Quite often you read a fantastically well written review, which doesn’t actually tell you anything.

While not particularly graceful in how I wrote it, this tells you something. Yet I’m not perfect as I wonder if my review of the Filson Briefcase has anything there.

