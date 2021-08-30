Member Journal — 8/30/21

This week: a quick rant about where our priorities lie; then a very deep dive into how I am going through the process of picking a new bag to take to the office.

Also, it is almost September of 2021 and that is really insane to me. We really are going to end up *losing* a couple years from this pandemic. And far too many have lost far too much already.

You must be a member to read the rest of this article. (Already a member? Log In.)

Note: This site makes use of affiliate links, which may earn the site money when you buy using those links.